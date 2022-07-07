Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,722 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.3% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,550,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

