Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.7% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.