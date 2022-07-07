Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $267,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

