Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,080 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $267,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.98. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

