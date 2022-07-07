Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,238 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38,218 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.3% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $84,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,665 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 46.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,119,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.98.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

