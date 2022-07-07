Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,203 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,816,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average is $288.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

