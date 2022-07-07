MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MSTR opened at $188.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.90. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.70.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($11.92). The company had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $541,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $622.25.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

