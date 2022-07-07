Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 16.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000.

MRTX stock opened at $69.83 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $195.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

