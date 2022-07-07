Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 83,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 238,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 80,973 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 94,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. 13.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 18.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MUFG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.