Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Short Interest Update

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 580,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of MC stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average of $48.60. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

