Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

NYSE TAP opened at $55.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

