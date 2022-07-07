MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Position Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 997.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth about $225,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in MongoDB by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.82.

MDB opened at $304.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.91.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,629 shares of company stock valued at $20,758,531. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

