MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.74, for a total value of $755,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 544,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,172,119.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,629 shares of company stock worth $20,758,531 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $304.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 0.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.92.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.82.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.