Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $847.00

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2022

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 847 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 898 ($10.87), with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($10.55).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 996.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,162.72. The stock has a market cap of £496.02 million and a PE ratio of 2,571.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($1,983.35). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £311.40 ($377.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 376 shares of company stock worth $387,745 in the last 90 days.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

