Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $847.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 847 ($10.26) and last traded at GBX 898 ($10.87), with a volume of 2588 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 871 ($10.55).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 996.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,162.72. The stock has a market cap of £496.02 million and a PE ratio of 2,571.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 895 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,637.85 ($1,983.35). Also, insider Lucy Tilley bought 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,038 ($12.57) per share, for a total transaction of £311.40 ($377.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 376 shares of company stock worth $387,745 in the last 90 days.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

