Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 797,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,980 shares in the company, valued at $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of MYGN opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.42 and a beta of 1.52.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

