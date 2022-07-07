Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,466 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.11% of Nordstrom worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,243.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,670 in the last ninety days. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JWN opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.