Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.56.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $225.74 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $219.31 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.64.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

