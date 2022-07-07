NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 8,022 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,989 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.5% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $74,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

