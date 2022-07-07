NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $75.82 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 245,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,945 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $241.51 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day moving average is $288.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

