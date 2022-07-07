NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,945 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.6% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after acquiring an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.93.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.