Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Northern Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. Northern Lights Acquisition has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $30.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

In other news, major shareholder Boothbay Fund Management, Llc sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $13,273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Lights Acquisition by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,103,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 160,097 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Lights Acquisition (Get Rating)

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

