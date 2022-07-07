NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of NorthWestern worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 133.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.81.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.