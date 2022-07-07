Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $40,509.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,693.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,143 shares of company stock worth $6,652,437 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $57.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

