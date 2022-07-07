Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $15.06 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.3% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,552.21.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

