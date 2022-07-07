Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,669,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $268,590,000 after buying an additional 170,468 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Olin by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Olin by 1,052.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Olin by 1,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Olin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,084,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,393,000 after buying an additional 48,817 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total transaction of $152,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,465,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,185,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock valued at $158,624,719 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLN stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.33. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 15.30%. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.