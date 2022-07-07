ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,933 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,677 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,818,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,863,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,355,000 after acquiring an additional 744,633 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

