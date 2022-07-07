Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 74,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

