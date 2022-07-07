Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 660.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 760 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $76.76 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. Bank of America downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

