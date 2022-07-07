Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,254.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,552.21. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

