Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207,129 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.13% of Parsons worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. Affinia Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Parsons by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Parsons stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $41.84.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Parsons from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Parsons Profile (Get Rating)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.