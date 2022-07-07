Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Position Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $312.74 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.50 and a 200-day moving average of $322.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 9,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $2,645,331.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,727,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,181,686.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

