PDS Planning Inc Acquires 7,168 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.