PDS Planning Inc Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,547 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,989 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 37.4% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

