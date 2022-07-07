Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,132.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 68.2% during the first quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 170.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.49. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

