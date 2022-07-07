PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Short Interest Update

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PMT. Jonestrading cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 181.1% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.97%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

