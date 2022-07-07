Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Update

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 330,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.43.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,099,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -737.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.39.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

