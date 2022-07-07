PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.84.

NYSE:PKI opened at $145.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.78 and a 52 week high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.58%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

