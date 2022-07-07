Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $18.01 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,158 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 5.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after buying an additional 3,096,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $160.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

