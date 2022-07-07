Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $21.37 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,320 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.6% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.74 and a 200 day moving average of $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.93.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.