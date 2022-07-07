Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $113.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.31.

PSX stock opened at $79.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.01.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

