Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys 37,071 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 260.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 113,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $111.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

