Piscataqua Savings Bank Has $8.69 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,189 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.2% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 207,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 11,265 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $266.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.