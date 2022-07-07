Piscataqua Savings Bank Purchases 684 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.9% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $167.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.83.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

