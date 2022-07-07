Planning Center Inc. Buys 190 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Planning Center Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $266.21 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.98.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

