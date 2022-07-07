Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Polaris by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris stock opened at $108.47 on Thursday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.24 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.47). Polaris had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Polaris from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Polaris Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.