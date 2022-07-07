Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 591 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $768,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,254.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,552.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

