Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.74 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The company has a market cap of $12.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 20.62.
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
