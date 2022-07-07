ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 49,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 27.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,786,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.62. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

