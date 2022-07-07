ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QLD. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $43.92 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.