Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,020 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,962,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,184,000 after purchasing an additional 47,860 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 708,008 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,622,000 after purchasing an additional 118,165 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB opened at $68.91 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $80.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $275.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.75%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.60 per share, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $87,084.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,969.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.